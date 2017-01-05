Susana Díaz could resist until May to announce her candidature to lead PSOE

The Manager will consult the barons on the date of Congress, although the majority are already thinking June would be better.

Susana Díaz – Archive photo

In May, the candidates who want to stand in the primary election can make public their intention, as understood yesterday by, PSOE member for Sevilla a coordinator of the PSOE Andalucía parliamentary group and one of her supporters in the party.

‘If Congress is held, for example in June, a previous period would open for the presentation of the candidates, and I believe at this moment those candidates wishing to participate in the primaries should say so publically’, affirmed Pradas to a group of journalists in Sevilla yesterday.

Susana Díaz has not ever verbalised her personal ambitions preferring to take refuge in her devotion to Andalucía, despite increasing media interest, and Pradas is also on record as naming her as the ‘most qualified’ candidate to take the reigns of the PSOE, but ‘she has to make her decision’.

Other vocals in her support are José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero and from Extremadura Guillermo Fernández Varas, who have spoken publically.

The party Manager, Javier Fernández, will take soundings across the 17 general secretaries of the socialist federations to agree the date for their 39th PSOE Federal Congress; certainly it will be held before the summer.