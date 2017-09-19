Swiss police argue two Spaniards blocked their toilets with dozens of 500€ notes

The sewage pipes were blocked inside a bank in Geneva and affected several nearby restaurants.

The Swiss Police suspect that two Spaniards were responsible for destroying thousands of 500€ notes in the toilets in a branch of UBS at ‘the start of summer’ with the blockage starting some days later.

The Police believe each Spaniard could have carried out the crime simultaneously to affect both the bank branch and the restaurants.

An investigation without purpose – because in Switzerland destroying money is not a crime with the two Spaniards the supposed authors of the blockage and the destruction of the notes.