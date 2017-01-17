The 15 most wanted terrorists in Spain

They form part of ETA, Jihadist organisations and Galician Resistance – Citizens can use the Police website anonymously to give any information on their whereabouts.

National Police

Seven ETA terrorists are on the list headed by, condemned for terrorism and blamed for 25 assassinations. After escaping justice he has taken refuge in Venezuela.

Another famous ETA terrorist known as Josu Ternera thought to be hiding in France. The remaining ETA most wanted are José Luis Eciolaza Galán, Oier Eguidazu Bernas, Eneko Aguirresarobe Olagoy, Anartz Arambarri Echanizaguirresarobe and Mikel Barrios Santamaría.

Regarding the Jihadists six Algerian men aged between 40 and 52; Ahmed Belataf, Abdelah Hawari, Malik Chebli, Farid Bonazza Bala, Mohamed Keussabi and Toufik Mizi – of them, Hawari was detained in 2001 for his links to Al Qaeda and was serving time in Spain when in 2003, he escaped from the prison in Ourense taking advantage of a visit to a doctor with an invented injury.

Alleged members of the Galician Resistance are Antonio García Martos – alias Toninho, and María Asunción Losada Camba, who are thought to be in Portugal.

The web of the National Police Force also notes several phone numbers for the public to use with an anonymous form.

‘All the information you supply, however you send it, it will be treated in full confidentiality and anonymity’ assure the Police.