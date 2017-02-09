The British Judiciary has denied the ETA terrorist Troitiño leave to appeal his extradition to Spain

However, he cannot now be extradited as another appeal against his immigration is yet to be heard

Antonio Troitiño – archive photo

The High Court of London denied today Thursday, permission for the ETA convict Antonio Troitiño, to appeal his extradition to Spain by the Supreme Court – the highest British judicial body.

In a brief hearing, the judge George Leggatt said there was no legal base to justify the processed to be to be lifted to the Supreme Court.

Despite have exhausted all judicial channels, Troitiño is reclaimed by Spain for his presumed membership of ETA.