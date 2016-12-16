The British National Health Service would collapse if Brexit sends pensioners back home

The medical attention given to British pensioners in Spain costs the Spanish Government 285 million € every year.

With an estimated one million British pensioners living in EU countries the possibility is of great concern. Albeit currently the European Union agreements on cross border health care where treatment aboard is free and the money is repaid by the other Government.

This has been of great benefit for the estimated 100,000 over 65’s Britons living in Spain and is costing the Spanish Government 285 million € a year, almost half of all the European citizens given healthcare in Spain.

The British Government has commented ‘We are considering diverse options and it would be an error to establish unilateral positions in the negotiating processes’.

For his part, the former Spanish Foreign Minister, José Manuel García-Margallo, assured in September he would want to achieve ‘an accord in the United Kingdom for medical assistance for the British in Spain to continue as in the past’. Without this bilateral agreement, the only option would be for the pensioners to apply for Spanish nationality, only granted when more than ten years of permanent residence.