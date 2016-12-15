The British Parliament already debated the Catalan problem more than 300 years ago

In 1714, 24 members in the House of Lords presented a motion in support of Cataluña – History has repeated itself – a week ago the British parliamentarians defended Carme Forcadell.

A week ago, 17 members of parliament supported an Early Day Motion presented by(SNP) to support the president of the Catalan Parliament,, who tomorrow has to testify before the Catalan Superior Justice Tribunal.

Kerevan wanted to demonstrate his ‘concerns’ on the part of the Westminster parliamentarians for the court case which Forcadell faces ‘for permitting a parliamentary debate’ over a referendum on Catalan independence. ‘Adopting measures to remove and sanction a president for facilitating a debate in the chamber elect is lamentable and establishes a dangerous precedent which could suffocate public support to the democratic process’ added the text – and so far 21 members have signed – including three from the labour party.

The Early Day Motions are formal motions presented to be debated in the House of Commons. However, few are really debated, but they do server to call attention to a single event or cause. Something similar happened on April 3 and 4 1714 in the Westminster Parliament, also over the Catalan case.

At that time, Cataluña was alone against the Bourbon troops and Felipe V when Great Britain decided to break the Geneva pact which they had signed in 1705. With that military alliance Queen Anne had promised to guarantee the very laws and institutions belonging to the Catalan people if Cataluña supported the archduke Carlos of Austria in his fight against Felipe de Borbón in the Spanish War of Succession.

The Treaty of Utrecht (1713), however, changed the scenario. Carlos succeeded his dead brother Jose 1 on the Austrian throne and the British thought that they did not want an imperial framework of Bourbons, nor were they interested in the all-powerful Germanic-Roman Sacred Empire.

Signing for peace, the British withdrew from Spanish territory and the Catalans decided to continue fighting. Not all the Britons, however, were in agreement with the decision made. A month after signing the Treaty of Rastatt, the armistice which sealed in March 1714 the cease fire between Luis XIV and emperor Carlos VI, several MPs from the Whig block (later to become the Liberal Party) criticised the harshness of the Tory Government for abandoning Cataluña to her luck.

The debate reached the House of Lords after an intervention by Queen Anne for the 24 Whig representatives. The protagonists considered it was dishonourable for Great Britain to break its promises to preserve ‘the complete enjoyment of all the justices and former freedoms’ of the Catalans.

A month after this discussion in the British Parliament, a pamphlet started to appear on the streets of London titled ‘The Case of the Catalans Considered’ which recorded the British responsibility with Cataluña. And in July, the representative of the Catalan institutions in London, Pau Ignasi de Dalmases, met with Henry St. John, viscount of Bolingbroke, to reclaim Queen Anne to consider ‘Cataluña or at least Barcelona and Mallorca until a general peace without dropping anybody until a treaty is assured to observe their privileges’. But all the efforts were in vain.

A later pamphlet in September 1714 titled ‘The Deplorable History of the Catalans’ which narrated the Spanish War of Succession. Anne of Great Britain had died on August 1 and her successor George I of Hannover, tried to pressure Luis XIV for his grandson Felipe V to not retaliate against the Catalans. The French King then requested the Spanish Monarch ‘to moderate the severity which the Catalans have been treated, and as rebels, as with your subjects you should treat them like a father, correcting them without losing them’

Dalmases continued reclaiming protection from the British but already there was little he could do. Barcelona was assaulted by the Bourbon troops on September 11. George I and the new Whig government signed in early 1715 a good intention to aid Mallorca, which surrendered on July 2 1715.

Despite both the British King and the Cabinet were contrary to the agreements made by the Tories in Utrecht, they ended up accepting the advantages they had achieved in Europe and America.