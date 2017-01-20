The Carlos Haya A&E ward leads a national list of complaints made over 2016

The annual memoriam of the Patients’ Defender, published yesterday, situates the Málaga regional hospital at the medical centre to have obtained the most complaints – Cataluña is the region with the longest waiting times for surgery

Across Andalucía the Sevilla hospitals Virgen del Rocío and Virgen Macarena, for their parts, occupy fifth and ninth places in the national classification over emergency services with the most complaints.

Cataluña, with more than 300,000 people on a waiting list for medical surgery, is the autonomous community which depends mostly on public health and the third community, after Andalucía and Madrid, which has received most complaints for the quality of the health service.

The Patients’ Defender collected 14,802 complaints in Spain during 2016 (up 372 on 2015) of which 841 resulted with death (up 35 ), and the Canaries is the community where average waiting times are the longest with 160 days, followed by Murcia (127), Extremadura (125), Castilla-La Mancha (120), Valencia Community (115), Navarra (111), Cataluña (110), Aragón (110), Castilla-León (104), Cantabria (100) and Madrid (90).

Shortest waiting times for surgery are found in Asturias (83), Baleares (77), Galicia (75), Andalucía (62), Basque Country (50), and La Rioja (42 days). Complaints about negligence are led by the Madrid service with 3,460 cases; Andalucía saw 2,585 complaints and Cataluña 2,199 for presumed negligence.

The listing from the Patients’ Defender numbers the hospitals whose A&E departments have been found lacking, led by a along way Andalucía, followed by the Valencia Community, although the Vall d’Hebron hospital in Barcelona suffers saturation in their emergency wards, and is the second after the Carlos Haya.