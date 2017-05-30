The Constitutional Court has admitted the appeal for protection for José Couso family

José Couso died on 8, April 2003, in friendly fire from a USA tank when he was a correspondent for Tele 5 in Baghdad and the journalists’ hotel was bombed

José Couso

The decision prohibits the archiving of the case of his violent death in Iraq, and key to this new posture relates to the PP changing the Spanish Universal Justice Law, which was key to the archiving.

The Supreme Court confirmed on October 2016 the dismissal of the cause which was investigating the death in Iraq of the cameraman. In the same dismissal rejected it being taken to the Constitutional Court, against the last reform of Universal Justice.

Now the Constitutional Court could debate whether the new Universal Justice Law questions fundamental rights, or it could simply examine the concrete case and issue a simple resolution.