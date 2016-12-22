The Gordo Christmas Lottery has shared millions across Spain

Total prize money won amounted to 2.31 billion € and the Gordo arrived very late – 66,513 – all tickets sold in Madrid including a pensioners centre

Archive photo

From 9am the children from San Ildefonso had been singing out the numbers from the Royal Theatre in Madrid among an audience of curious, fans and journalists. Nicol repeatedly sung the winning number.

The Gordo pays 400,000 € for a tenth of a ticket with 660 million € to fund the first prize. The Treasury grabs 20% on all wins over 2,500 €