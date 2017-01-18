The Government and PSOE have agreed a way to return the fraudulent ground clauses

The banks have to inform all their clients who are in this situation over their process of reclamation.

The Government and the PSOE have reached an agreement for the banks to return the monies collected by the ‘ground clauses’ which were abusive in the mortgage documents, after the European Court ruled against the abuse.

The Cabinet will prepare a Royal Decree, which will probably be passed in Friday’s Cabinet meeting, to fix the system and having agreed with the main opposition group. It is not a draft law as that would take far longer to place in vigour, according to socialist sources.

This common rapidity has been important for both the PP and PSOE to avoid the matters reaching court on an individual basis, a matter which affects 1.4 million clients.

‘In the case that the banking entity considers returning the money (which is voluntary) is not under consideration, they would then have to explain their reasons and hopefully an out of court settlement could be reached’, notes the draft of the decree.

As well as returning the just amount, added interest must be paid from the date of the signing of the mortgage and under this new legislation the banks have a month’s grace to approve their procedure and the client who wants to challenge will have three months to do so.

Compensation should be in cash as the first option, but banks may choose to pay in kind with gifts or improving current contracts always when the client is in agreement and signs to that effect.

The Government is to create an organism to control and supervise the compliance of the banks who will be obliged to present a weekly report to keep clients informed.