The Government has vetoed promoting the use of electric cars

The Cabinet argued the current public spending on electric motoring is some 17 million €

The Government has remitted today in Congress, a letter which opposes the parliamentary hearing of an appeal signed by a Catalan association PDeCAT which wanted a 25% discount on electric cars with a maximum amount of 7,000 € a car.

The proposal also requested more subsidies for installing electric power points for recharging – between 500 € and 1,000 € – making a total budget of at least 20 million € a year, and users who make the change should be encouraged to do so by reduced taxes.

Employment spokesman from PDeCAT, Carles Campuzano, criticises the Government’s new veto to extend the use of more environmentally friendly form of transport and lamented his attempts for the US electric car company Telsa to operate from Barcelona now have been scuppered by this veto.