The Mediterranean storms were exceptionally heavy and disperse
It is unusual at this time of the to such heavy rain, strong winds and so many provinces affected – notes Aemet
In her judgement, the number of regions affected, Andalucía, Murcia, Baleares and Valencia Community, is a fact to highlight and especially its late arrival as these downpours and flash floods are normally seen in September and October; the middle of December is unusual.
The atmospheric situation for the location of the storm was determined by the formation of an extensive area of low pressure over the North of Africa, together with the anticyclone centred of the centre and North of Europe.
Said conditions – had continued Casals – established a flow of humid air over Eastern Andalucía, Murcia, Valencia Community and Baleares – an expanse of more than 2,000 kilometres along the Mediterranean, favouring the creation of storm clouds loaded with rainfall which was caused by the orography close to the Mediterranean coast.
In this context, the heavy rains were not only along the coast but also on the mountains and inland which provoked muddy water running into the sea