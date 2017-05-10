The new worldwide anti-car polluting measure (WLTP) starts this September

The ‘Worldwide harmonised Light vehicles Test Procedures’ will analyse fuel consumption in vehicles and their exhaust gases of Co2 and others.

It replaces the European NEDC designed in 1980 and now obsolete

TRANSITION TIMELINE: FROM NEDC TO WLTP

FROM SEPTEMBER 2017

• Cars type approved using NEDC before September 2017 can still be sold.

• WLTP type approval testing will be introduced for new car types.

• Some cars will have ‘old’ NEDC values, while others will already be certified under the new WLTP conditions.

• The industry would like to start using WLTP-based results for general consumer information (eg sales brochures and websites).

• During the period of transition (up until the end of 2018), only NEDC values should be used on labels and information in dealerships to enable consumers to compare different cars.

• It is expected that national tax regulations will continue to be based on NEDC values

FROM SEPTEMBER 2018

• All new cars must be certified according to the WLTP test procedure, and no longer on NEDC.

FROM JANUARY 2019

• All cars in dealerships should have WLTP-CO2 values only to avoid any confusion among consumers, in the view of the automobile industry.

• An exception will be made for end-of-series vehicles to allow for a limited number of unsold vehicles in stock that were approved under the old NEDC test to be sold for one more year.

• National governments should adjust vehicle taxation and fiscal incentives to WLTP values, respecting the principle that WLTP should not have a negative impact on consumers.

DURING 2020

• The European Commission will convert today’s (NEDC-based) CO2 targets to specific WLTP-CO2 targets of comparable stringency. These new WLTP targets will apply for monitoring car fleet compliance.

Full details at the official page http://wltpfacts.eu/