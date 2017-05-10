The new worldwide anti-car polluting measure (WLTP) starts this September
The ‘Worldwide harmonised Light vehicles Test Procedures’ will analyse fuel consumption in vehicles and their exhaust gases of Co2 and others.
TRANSITION TIMELINE: FROM NEDC TO WLTP
FROM SEPTEMBER 2017
• Cars type approved using NEDC before September 2017 can still be sold.
• WLTP type approval testing will be introduced for new car types.
• Some cars will have ‘old’ NEDC values, while others will already be certified under the new WLTP conditions.
• The industry would like to start using WLTP-based results for general consumer information (eg sales brochures and websites).
• During the period of transition (up until the end of 2018), only NEDC values should be used on labels and information in dealerships to enable consumers to compare different cars.
• It is expected that national tax regulations will continue to be based on NEDC values
FROM SEPTEMBER 2018
• All new cars must be certified according to the WLTP test procedure, and no longer on NEDC.
FROM JANUARY 2019
• All cars in dealerships should have WLTP-CO2 values only to avoid any confusion among consumers, in the view of the automobile industry.
• An exception will be made for end-of-series vehicles to allow for a limited number of unsold vehicles in stock that were approved under the old NEDC test to be sold for one more year.
• National governments should adjust vehicle taxation and fiscal incentives to WLTP values, respecting the principle that WLTP should not have a negative impact on consumers.
DURING 2020
• The European Commission will convert today’s (NEDC-based) CO2 targets to specific WLTP-CO2 targets of comparable stringency. These new WLTP targets will apply for monitoring car fleet compliance.
Full details at the official page http://wltpfacts.eu/