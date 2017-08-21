The number of Britons arrested for being drunk while flying is up by 50%

Flights landing at Palma, Eivissa and Alicante-Elche suffer the most incidents, according to a BBC study

Image via Flyertalk/Greater Malaysia

The number of Britons detained when drunk in British airports and on outbound flights to destinations such as Palma, Eivissa or Alicante increased by 50% last year.

Between Feb 2016 and Feb 2017, 387 people were arrested for being drunk, compared to 255 in the previous year. Most drunkenness was captured on flights to the Baleares and the Costa Blanca.

In July 2016 the aviation industry introduced a voluntary code of good practice to attack this problem, to which adhered most of the airlines.

However, according to the British Unite union which represents most British cabin crews (TCP), more than half responded to a questionnaire on their personal experiences as witnesses to the facts.

More than quarter of the cabin crew staff were unaware of the code for good practice, and of those who knew about it, only 23% thought it was working.

Only 14% of the cabin crews staff confirmed they had seen drunkenness on board several flights leaving Britain, while 16% claimed passenger conduct had worsened since the code was introduced.

More than half the respondents had suffered verbal abuse, 20% had suffered physical abuse and 10% reported sexual advances and abuse all on flights departed from Britain.

The Balearic Govern suggested recently a ‘dry law’ inside airports to limit the sale and use of booze on planes and on the ground.

An initiative dismissed by the European Commission, which shifted the blame to national Governments.