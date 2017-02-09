The Police have given the judge a ‘pendrive’ on Pujol found ‘emptying some drawers’

The content of this memory disc is 8 Giga and it will be analysed on Tuesday in the National Court.

The Police have handed to the National Court judgean eight Giga pendrive (USB memory stick) which supposedly contains revelations over the ‘origin of the fortune surrounding the Jordi Pujol family’.

The police agent who handed in the evidence noted is was found by an inspector from the Central Brigade of Money Laundering of the Police when ‘we were searching drawers and wardrobes in his office’

The judge has fixed for next Tuesday 14 to open diligences, to inspect and analyse the said memory disc by Toshiba, which was delivered on FEB 6, and its contents remain unknown.

‘The data which has been handed in ‘has been used by the Central Brigade of Money Laundering of the National Police’ in an investigation relative to the Pujol case.

In October 2016, the Fiscal and Economic Delinquency Unit (UDEF in Spanish) presented to the judge a report against Jordi Pujol Ferrusola, son of the former president of the Catalan Generalitat, based also on a pendrive whose providence is being investigated now by the magistrate in a separate piece.

In fact, three days ago on Feb 6, called as witnesses the former number 2 of the Police, Eugenio Pino and the commissioner Marcelino Martín Blas, to establish the origin of accepted information which accuses Jordi Pujol son of hiding 4.4 million € when he was placed under investigation.

The judge cited to attend police inspectors after the document falsification of the former director of the detectives agency Method 3, Francisco Marco, who named two of his former employees as collaborators in collecting funds from the Police to obtain evidence in an illegal fashion over different big wigs in Catalan politics and the police.

Now, a policeman has presented to the court this pendrive with 8GB and has explained it contains data used by the Central Brigade for Money Laundering and the Anti-Corruption of the Police in the investigation of this case.

The agent also indicated ‘some days ago’ the chief inspector for money laundering of his brigade presented himself in my office and said ‘search and catalogue the drawers and filing cabinets in his office’ and bring what he finds.

Judge José de la Mata has accumulated in the Central Instruction Court all the causes relevant to the Pujol Ferrusola family. According to the magistrate, the family have shared between themselves ‘multimillion amounts’ many from the granting of public contracts for a backhanded payment. These funds, which Jordi Pujol justified in July 2014, as coming from an inheritance from his father, Florenci Pujol, were hidden from the Tax Office in ‘obscure bank accounts located in overseas locations’ and especially in Andorra.