The PP has used the Senate to defend the amputation of the tail from hunting dogs

The measure proposes that Spain ratifies the European convention for the protection of domestic pets, with one exception – the amputation is already prohibited in Aragón, Andalucía, Cataluña, Madrid, Valencia Community, Murcia and Navarra

Hunting dog (national hunting office)

The PP parliamentary group in the Senate has once again used their overall majority to grant hunters the right to remove the tails from their hunting dogs, rejected by the European convention and ratified in the Spanish Congress.

The measure which was registered on April 5 in the Senate, will be discussed in meeting next week, and proposes Spain ratifies the European Convention on the protection of domestic animals – 30 years later – but with one exception – the allowing of removing the tail from determined hunting dogs, for aesthetic reasons.