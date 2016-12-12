The United Kingdom threatens Rodrigo Rato of evicting his company from the U.K.

Vivaway, the society which the former minister had in 2014 assets valued at 6.4 million €, which could become ‘property of the Crown’ within two months.

Rodrigo Rato – archive photo

The former General Director of the International Monetary Fund, has not only problems at home but also with Companies House, the fiscal registration authority for the British Government, which has sent a letter to the administration council of Vivaway, an international matrix of companies owned by, which threatens its ‘obligation’ to close this matrix and impound his attests for the Crown.

Rato, current owner and administrator of Vivaway, is not complying this year with the legal obligations to present annual accounts, and Companies House considers he can no longer operate commercially in the United Kingdom.

He announced in his letter he would proceed to ‘dissolve’ Vivaway in the period of two months, given that Rato manages to put his financial house into order. Otherwise, at the start of next month ‘all his assets and acquired rights and deposits will be considered ‘ownerless’ and in consequence, will now belong to the British Crown.

According to the Spanish investigation by the National Office for Fraud Inspection, from the Tax Office and the Anti-corruption prosecutor, Vivaway is crucial in the framework of the former Treasury minister, and a key piece in his presumed crimes of fiscal fraud and money laundering.

In the matrix society Kradonera, owned by Rato and based in Sotogrande is also suspect of receiving commissions from publicity contracts for Bankia. Vivaway has its headquarters in 8, Welbeck Street in central London in a deteriorated building which holds some 45 other screen companies. The real user is the lawyer’s office of Trident Trust, specialist in fiscal paradises.

Vivaway received 3.4 million € from funds based in Panama between 2012 and 2014, according the prosecutor, and meanwhile Vivaway sent funds of three million € to Kradonera.

The administrative board of Vivaway has been formed since Rato purchased it in 2006 – then being head of the IMF- by experts in using financial and tax havens. The administrator of the Gibraltarian society Finsbury renounced in 2015 after the launched judicial investigation by the anti-corruption prosecutor over the dealings of Rato. Finsbury is an office which has the capacity to create companies in the British Virgin Islands, Channel Islands, UK, Cyprus, Delaware, Malta, Luxembourg and Panama.

Also a member of said administrative board was John Trevor Donnelly, based on the channel island of Sark, who constituted the company years before Rodrigo Rato came along.

This British tax haven was used by Rato to channel funds to Bagerpleta, a German society which Rato used to acquire a building in Berlin to open a hotel, considered to be a clear case of money laundering.