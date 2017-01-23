The wife of Bárcenas ‘my husband never talked to me about businesses’

Rosalía Iglesias affirmed she understood about the ‘B’ account in the PP during the procedure.

Rosalía Iglesias – archive photo

Rosalía Iglesias, wife of the former PP treasurer Luis Bárcenas, defended herself in court today in the Gürtel Case, and only answered questions from her defence, facing a fiscal petition of 24 years and one month imprisonment as the supposed author of and collaborating with the crimes of her husband.

She is accused of holding an account in Switzerland and of justifying with a false document a transfer of 560,000 € to her account Caja Madrid in 2006, as the supposed gains from trading in buying and selling works of art.

She claimed the banks in Switzerland had nothing to do with the banks in Spain, and regarding her visits to a Swiss bank she admitted ‘yes, four, five or six times in thirty years’ – we entered through a garage, waited in a room and then my husband was called, and I waited for him until after his meeting and then we left.

‘I am not stupid’ she noted and ‘never’ put into question the decisions of her husband on money matters and if he gave her documents to sign she was unaware of what they contained.

‘My husband never talked to me about working matters, fortunately we have a full personal life and I was not interested in his affairs and the matter never came up in conversation’ she manifested.

Her lawyer asked her over an account in Spain which she failed to recognise as hers, which was holding 120,000 € in her name, and appeared with her signature on her tax declaration.

She contested that her husband was a signatory to the account and acted on her behalf ‘I considered it was the same if he signed or I did’ and emphasised her husband ran the family economy and the tax affairs.

Regarding her relationship with the PP, and the posts filled by her husband, Iglesias said ‘I did not know how the activities of the Treasury operated, although I realised it was a political position’

She worked for three years in Alianza Popular from 1983 to 1986 as a secretary, but then abandoned the formation, and did not participate in any PP acts until her husband was elected Senator.

‘It took me many years to return to the party; when he was a Senator’