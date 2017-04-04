Uncontrolled bush-meat has arrived in Spain: – monkeys, toucans or armadillos

Animal wildlife, often from protected species, without sanitary supervision and made available for human consumption

In Switzerland, France and the United States they are already aware of the problem, but in Spain only the first cases have now been detected. Bush-meat of meat from wild animals, some protected such as mentioned above.

Until now at any of the Spanish ports of entry this form of animal food trafficking, but recently Seprona and the Guardia Civil Fiscal Service were scrutinising at Madrid Barajas airport a suitcase which had arrived from Equatorial Guinea which contained a ‘surprise’.

In the framework of the operation Thunderbird which Interpol put into action to commemorate Wildlife World Day to combat the crimes against flora and fauna and forestry resources, when the Guardia Civil agents found something which the Ministry for Agriculture, Fisheries, Foodstuffs and the Environment had alerted such merchandise was crossing borders.

A traveller from Malabo, with a stopover in Casablanca, was changing planes in Madrid with final destination Bilbao, but he abandoned his suitcase in Madrid.

Inside, the agents found wrapped in shirts and other clothes, dead, gutted and skinned animals. In concrete, they discovered a primate, probably a Colombian monkey and two pangolins, as explained the Seprona commandant lberto Madero.

Everyone can eat what they like – it is question of culinary tradition, but the phenomenon of bush-meat, meat from wild animals, from Africa above all – for human consumption would not have importance unless it concerns protected species, under the international convention CITES and if it arrives in Spain with the correct health verifications.