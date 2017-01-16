United on the accused bench for Daesh and love

A couple who lived in Granada were detained for their alleged links to ISIS are to be judged in the National Court on JAN 23

One of the two being arrested

30 year old Moroccan Choukri E.H. and 23 year old Sara V.Z from Granada were detained last year in Algeciras port for their supposed links to Daesh. The couple were on their way with their son to spend a year in Morocco.

Until that day, their home was in Granada – a flat in Calle Doctor Vaca Castro which has been vacant since then. The two have been held in preventative custody ahead of a judicial appearance which starts on Jan 23 and will probably end on the 27th, according to Ideal – and the lawyer defending the couple, Solimán Ahmed.

According to the written provisional conclusions emitted on Sept 15 2016 by the National Court Prosecution, the arrest of the couple ‘with no known criminal record’ was produced on April 15 after police were told that Achraf , brother of Choukri ‘had blown himself up’ during a suicide attack in Aleppo Syria, planned allegedly by Daesh to which he was ‘integrated’.

Another brother called Mounir was also assassinated in Syria, after joining the ranks of terrorism.

The prosecutor sustains the couple, resident in Granada ‘with the aim of joining the signalled terrorism organisation (al-Dawla al-Irak al-Sham – Daesh in Arabic) during the time that Achraf was in Syria also indoctrinated and until April 15 2016, they received messages and were indoctrinated into assuming their violent and radical theses, and promising to go to Syria to substitute a deceased’. As qualified by the public accusation, which solicits six years imprisonment for both Choukri and Sara, as the presumed authors of two crimes, one of passive indoctrination by holding terrorism propaganda and the other, attempted integration into a terrorist organisation, or subsidiary the crime of travelling to a region controlled by terrorists to join forces. Three years for each crime.

In addition to the prison terms, the public ministry also reclaims an inhibition ‘to establish a profession or learn an education in ambits such as sport and leisure’ for an additional ten years, the first half under constant vigilance.

Choukri is currently a prisoner in the Albolote jail with Sara is in a women’s module with her younger son in a Valencia prison, according to the lawyer, who requested the couple to be brought to the same prison ahead of the trial.

At the time of the arrests on Choukri the detectives impounded a smartphone and ‘smart-watch’, and Sara with another smartphone ‘found to contain records of her conversations with the accused Choukri and his brothers’. In these messages they supposedly ‘praised and applauded the terrorism of Daesh’ and they discovered ‘videos and photo’ from the terrorist organisation ‘which were trying to recruit them’.

According to the prosecutor, Sara had two other smartphones, found inside their car an Opel Vectra. On this discovery, their lawyer claimed nobody who was about to travel to Syria would have packed ‘a Play Station and fishing rods’, also found in the car.

The house in Granada was also searched and there the detectives found a tablet containing videos praising the terrorism attacks by Mournir E.H. in Syria. Four SIM cards and four more phones, a memory stick ‘found to contain composed photos created by the two brothers’.