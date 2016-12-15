Work inspectors want 238 detained Chinese to be extradited.

Magistrates Pedraz, Lamela and Abascal have been named support judges, as there are four prosecutors assigned to the cause.

The National Court has organised a massive attack to extradite the Chinese citizens who will pass through the court after the massive police action against the gang of defrauders with some 238 now in custody.

According to sources, 30 will be judged in a court in Alicante, but the other 210 have passed or will pass before the National Court which notes all are subjected to an arrest and extradite warrant from China.

A situation ‘without precedent’ for judge in Instruction Court 5, José de la Mata, who will be supported by some of his companions. The president of the Institution, José Ramón Navarro, has dictated an auto to habilitate the magistrates Santiago Pérez, Carmen Lamela and Alejandro Abascal as support judges during the extradition process.

Support has also come from the Prosecution Office which has sent four prosecutors, and the College of Lawyers has sent ‘dozens’ of lawyers to attend those in custody.

Six Chinese interpreters are working hard and hope to complete their work tonight, after questioning each one if he or she accepts the extradition. 24 hours of work.

Codenamed ‘Wall’ aka Chinese – these are some of the consequences of this most important collaboration between the Spanish and Chinese Police, and the dismantling of 21 detached luxury houses in the provinces of Alicante, Barcelona and above all Madrid, committing frauds by a simple phone call to their compatriots.

This criminal network of Chinese fraudsters obtained 16 million € over the phone to the humble living in their homeland, by threatening them alleging they were under investigation by the Chinese authorities.

It was the General Commissioner of the Judicial Police, Eloy Quirós, who with other cross-border officers explained yesterday the network had robbed thousands of humble Chinese families and poor citizens to the point that one young student committed suicide having been defrauded of his university fees.

In one of the 20 chalets searched some 20 to 30 Chinese citizens were working the phones (having been brought to Spain expressly to commit crimes) and in many cases curtains were closed and blinds lowered from their fear.

The fraudsters followed a guide, noted the principal commissioner for Telemetric Crimes Unit, Eugenio Pereiro, and ‘based on social engineering’ taking advantage of Chinese idiosyncrasies