30 provinces on cold alert: Aragón, Navarra and Cataluña could reach -10 degrees

30 provinces in 12 autonomous communities are today on yellow or orange alerts – orange indicating hazardous conditions – with low temperatures and strong winds

Archive photo

In Aragón, an orange alert for all the provinces with a low of between -6 and -12 degrees depending on the height of the mountains; in Huesca and Teruel the orange alert for strong winds with gusts of more than 100km/h in Huesca and also an avalanche warning.

Cataluña maintains orange in Girona and Lleida with strong gusts of 100km/h on high ground and lows down to -12 degrees, orange alert in Lleida for avalanches; Barcelona and Tarragona remain on yellow alert for low temperatures.

The floral community of Navarra continues on an orange alert for lows of -10 degrees in the Pyrenees with a risk of avalanches from gusts of wind of 90 km/h

The Baleares have orange for Mallorca for snow in the sierra and the Tramontana icy winds along coastal areas and with waves of 4 to 5meters, in Menorca the orange alert continues for strong winds and yellow for snow, and on the islands of Ibiza and Formentera coastal warnings at a yellow level.

Cantabria, Castilla La-Mancha, Castilla y León (except the province of Valladolid), Madrid, La Rioja, Asturias, Basque Country and the Valencia community are all on yellow alerts for temperatures between 6 and 9 degrees below zero.

Aemet notes orange alerts are uncommon for their possible power of destruction and people are advised to take caution when considering usual sporting activities.