A European Fertility map shows alarming signs for Spain

Galicia, Asturias and some s0uthern regions of Italy have the lowest levels in the entire continent.

The fertility or birth rate is obtained by calculating the number of children a woman would have, on average, if she were to survive from birth through the end of her reproductive life.

On the map – 2.1 or more children in pure green is required for sustained population levels, data by Eurostat for 2015.

Check mathematician and linguist Jakub Marian has created a map of Europe by regions which by colours shows the average fertility rate

Spain has one of the lowest birth rates, especially in Galicia and Asturias, only the Italian regions of Sardinia, Basilicata and Molise have lower.

Most sustainable populations are found in France – Provence-Alps Costa Azul, Ireland and Turkey.