Breaking Briefs – Wednesday May 17, 2017

NATIONAL

The General Council for Judicial Power has conceded Judge Eloy Velasco to be transferred to the new Appeals Court of the National Court.

The judge is investigating the Púnica and Lezo corruption cases and this new Appeals Court opens on June 1

The Permanent Commission made the decision by six votes to two, and also for the penal judge Enrique López. Two places for which 31 also aspired including top judge Fernando Grande Marlaska.

National

Cuban youngster gains residency for two hospital transplants

A court in Barcelona has obliged the Government to concede Arián R.F. a 28 year old Cuban, son of a Cuban woman and Spanish father who urgently needs two transplants, hepatic and kidney to grant a residency permit he needs to enter the waiting list

The Cabinet had appealed the sentence because they considered the youth had not accredited being under the control of his parents, one of the main requirements in the foreigners’ law for those now adults.

Now, however the provisional residency permit has been granted.

In the sentence the judge considered the concession of residence ‘to the direct ascendants and those with a registered partner or spouse who live under their control’ and had taken into account the seriousness of the illness.

MALLORCA

Investigating the brutal assassination of a man in a rural house in Sencelles

The cadaver showed signs of a violent death, and was discovered last night – Agents from the Judicial Police and Guardia Civil are examining the crime scene in a search for evidence. The body was found at 10.30pm in the small house some 1 km from Sencelles

The doctor accused of mutilating the genitals of a girl has remained silent.

The gynaecologist charged with negligence and falsification of client’s data, guarded silence before the judge.

He had been interrogated last Monday by the Instruction Court 8 in Palma, accused of professional negligence and faking her criminal record to treat a supposed condition.

E.R.K appeared before Judge Antoni Rotger assisted by his lawyer and also remained silent.

Squatters in a chalet in Garrovers have accumulated 65,400 € of fines for noise – the Town Hall of Marratxí assumes its incapacity to evict the squatters who have been complained about for ages for their dangerous and barking dogs since they arrived three years ago; the property is owned by a bank.

GRANADA

The former director of the Alhambra in Granada has arrived in court expressing her wish to talk after two years.

Mar Villafranca arrived at the Instruction Court 4 in Granada, where she is under investigation, and said was ‘relaxed’ and ‘eager’ to talk after two years since she was dismissed.

The case dates back to July 2015 when a complaint was admitted by six people reporting irregularities in the granting of the contract for the audio-guide system.

Now she has the chance to say how she managed the contracts at the monument, the most visited in the country.

La Rioja

A total of 76 bodegas and 7 mills from La Rioja will attend London Wine.

As noted this morning by the general director for Rural Development, Daniel del Rio, in the presentation of image to group all the wines in the La Rioja area of origin.

It’s the 37th edition of London Wine and unites more than 11,000 professionals in the sector for three days at Olympia

NATIONAL

The Hispanic Society has won the Princess of Asturias Award for International Cooperation 2017

The Hispanic Society of America in New York has the largest collection of Hispanic art outside Spain.

This is the third of the eight international awards called by the Princess of Asturias Foundation in the 37th edition.

A total of 19 candidatures from nine nationalities opted for the garland.

MALAGA

Franco Battiato and James Rhodes lead the groups playing at the Terral concert season the other six artists for the eight concerts are Salif Keita, Rachid Taha, Dulce Pontes, Vicente Amigo, Mayte Martín and Scottish band Capercaillie

Organised by the Cervantes Theatre the concerts run from June 29 with Vicente Amigo and ends on August 7 with Briton James Rhodes

Named after the warm Terral wind it blows with strength, harmony and stillness.

Franco Battiato is 72 and has always been a musical pioneer singing both in Spanish and Italian and even English