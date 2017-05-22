Captured a gang of 20 year olds who grew marihuana in Spain to sell in the UK

The National Police and the British NCA have detained 24 members of a British gang, aged between 22 and 25 who were growing marihuana in the provinces of Alicante, Málaga, and Barcelona to sell in the UK

According to the Police, those held in custody were living the life of Riley from the money made from drug trafficking, and were residents of Marbella and Barcelona where they were driving top of the range cars.

The gang cultivated the drug in greenhouses in Alicante, Málaga and Barcelona. The narcotic was prepared in a flat and packaged in an industrial warehouse located at Roda de Bara (Tarragona) and from where it was sent by frequent lorries to the United Kingdom inside creates of marble.

The investigation started in June 2016 after the British authorities were informed about a family based in Barcelona which was transporting drugs from Spain to Liverpool.

An explosion in Liverpool was caused by homemade explosives and the detectives uncovered 150 kilos of speed, owned by the two main suspects, which led to the Merseyside Police to arrest three people who were selling the imported drugs across the city. They also found five kilos of marihuana acorns in two searches realised in Liverpool.

The researchers led to the determination of a drug trafficking gang led by two brothers who were trafficking narcotics from Spain to the UK. Later, the agents uncovered criminal activity in Spain by a group under the control of the two brothers and all were British citizens aged between 22 and 25.

These youngsters acted on the orders of the son-in-law of one of the big wigs, and who was also enjoying a luxurious lifestyle. Apparently without any legal occupation he changed his residency between Marbella and Barcelona and owned several luxury cars.