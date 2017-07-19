Found dead Miguel Blesa shot in the chest

The body of the former president of Caja Madrid was found on his estate in Córdoba – Last February he was condemned to six years in prison over the opaque cards

Miguel Blesa – archive photo

The former president of Caja Madrid Miguel Blesa has appeared dead today shot in the chest with a hunting rifle. The Guardia Civil considers he could have committed suicide.

The cadaver was found at 8am this morning in his estate called Puerto del Toro, in the locality of Villanueva del Rey, Córdoba province. Agents from the Guardia Civil and medical staff arrived at the scene and could only confirm his death.

It was a worker in the private estate of 1,600 hectares in the Sierra Morena, who called 112 Emergencies and reported his boss was shot dead and lying on the ground. The death of Miguel Blesa was certified at 8.40am caused by the perforation in the thorax by a rifle bullet.

Second considerations suggest a simple accident, given that Miguel Blesa often was there to hunt. Sources say he arrived at the estate at 2am this morning, and had shared breakfast with a friend, who owns the hunting ground on a nearby estate which he used frequently.

He said he wanted to move his car, which had been parked inside a garage. Instants after his friend heard a shot, and immediately alerted the domestic security guards and advised the emergency services.

Blesa was charged in several cases of corruption related to his management of the financial entity, currently intervened by the State after merging with other banks to join Bankia.

Blesa, who would have celebrated his 70th birthday on August 8, was condemned by the National Court to six years in prison for using black cards from Caja Madrid – spending a total of 436,688 €.

The other 64 users of the black or opaque cards were also condemned, including his successor Rodrigo Rato who appealed to the Supreme Court in April and remains free.