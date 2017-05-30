Mariano Rajoy has been called as a witness to testify in the Gürtel case on July 26

The National Court considers Rajoy will not testify as Spanish Prime Minister but as a Spanish citizen

In the auto, the second section of the National Court, charged with judging the corruption, rejected by majority (two votes to one) the petition of the PP, and the very Rajoy to declare by video-conference, granting to appear on the dates requested.

The National Court called him last April to testify as a witness given the ‘lack of cooperation from the PP’ in this cause and his refusal to declare his civil responsibility

The president of the National Court was the only vote against his attendance, Ángel Hurtado, and he also supported the remote testimony to avoid ‘his exhibition to the public inside the National Court’ – a recommendation also requested by the PP