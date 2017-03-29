Simon Manley: One of our top priorities for the negotiations is our citizens

“One of our top priorities for the negotiations is our citizens, and there will be no immediate changes to expat rights here in Spain in the interim” says British Ambassador to Spain

“Today the Prime Minister wrote to the European Council to trigger Article 50 and begin the process for the UK to leave the EU. From the meetings that our teams across Spain have had in recent months, we know that many British residents in Spain have questions about the future, ranging from residency rights to healthcare and pensions.

One of our top priorities for the negotiations is our citizens. As the Prime Minister said in her letter to European Council President, we should always put our citizens first, and we want an early agreement about their rights. We are ready to reach such an agreement right now if other countries agree. We want to give citizens as much certainty as possible, as early as possible.

In the interim, there will be no immediate changes to expat rights here in Spain. Until exit negotiations are concluded, the UK remains a full member of the European Union and all the rights British Nationals enjoy in Spain remain in force.

You can continue to live and work in Spain. You can continue to access Spanish healthcare, access your UK pension and your children can continue to attend Spanish schools. We encourage all British citizens residing in Spain to register on their local padron, so that you can fully exercise your rights to access local services in Spain and so that we have the most complete possible picture of all the British citizens are living here.

If you encounter any problems exercising your rights, get in touch with your nearest British consulate. Our teams across Spain and I will continue to keep you updated on the negotiations. Please follow GOV.UK for the most up to date and accurate information.”