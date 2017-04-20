Spain and the United Kingdom are searching for another date for Spanish royal visit

The dissolution of the British parliament has frustrated the planned speech by Felipe VI in the venue

Archive photo of King Felipe VI with his daughters

The planned dates were June 6 – 8 at the invitation of Queen Elizabeth II and this has been scuppered by the general election on June 8 when election fever would dominate the Spanish royal visit.

The importance of the first Spanish monarch to attend an official visit for 30 years and Spanish diplomats want to repeat the events in 1986 when King Juan Carlos I became the first foreign sovereign to address both the Lords and Commons united in a joint session.

Spanish minister for Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, Alonso Dastis, who must accompany the Royals on their official visit, was cautious yesterday,

‘We have to wait until after the election’ given the House of Commons agreed the date with 522 votes for and 13 against.