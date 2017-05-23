Spain has condemned the suicide terrorist attack on Manchester

Spain condemned today the suicide attack in the British city of Manchester where 22 people were killed, including children, and 59 injured.

Alfonso Dastis – Spanish foreign minister

In a communication, the Spanish Government expressed its ‘unmistakable and most energetic repulsions for these vile facts’ and trusted that those responsible are brought before justice as soon as possible.

The Cabinet translated their most heartfelt condolences for the families of the victims, and to support the closeness of solidarity with the authorities and the British people, according to the text issued by the Foreign Affairs Ministry.

Using their official twitter account, the Royal Household and King Felipe VI transmitted their sorrow for the attack perpetrated last night in Manchester Arena, where a suicide bomber exploded his device at the end of the concert given by Ariana Grande.

‘There are no words to condemn these assassins. The State of Law will not surrender against terrorism. Spain with Manchester and the people of the United Kingdom’ affirmed the monarch.

Using his social network account the PM Mariano Rajoy translated his sorrow for the families of the victims and for the injured to make a quick recovery.