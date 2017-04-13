Spain is the third European country with most child poverty – UNICEF

Only Romania and Greece have greater problems as highlighted today by their report ‘Infant Poverty in Rich Countries’ and how the economic crisis and the following austerity has taken its toll.

UNICEF

The indicator ‘anchored poverty’ is evaluated from the point of view of the wellbeing of society and whether it is increasing or falling in the medium and long terms using a baseline from 2008.

Severe poverty among children and the increasing inequality has seen a generalised increase in child poverty as high as 56% – in homes with more poor children, two adults and two children earning less than 700 € a month of 8,400 € a year.

Spain is also the third country, with Cyprus and Latvia where social protection of the over 65’s helps the children, but during the crisis the pensioners were better protected than the children in poverty.

UNICEF data Spain’s Annual National Accounting highlights the reduction in spending on social protection with a drop of 11.5 billion € between 2009 and 2015.

Also numerous families and single parent families where now the children are adolescents have been the hardest hit by poverty.