Spanish Legion to be under the control of a NATO British general

A company of the Legion consisting 350 soldiers, 100 military vehicles will head for Rumania in May to contribute with the NATO ‘Noble Jump’ with other allied military forces.

Archive photo

These military exercises have the objective of certifying and improving the capacity of rapid response by the Atlantic Alliance to face any hypothetical threat

The manoeuvres will be held between May 29 and June 18 when some 4,000 soldiers from the nine NATO countries will be integrated into the Very High Readiness Joint Task Force (VJTF) on the orders of British General Mike Elviss.

The ‘Noble Jump’ manoeuvres will use Bulgaria as a secondary training area.

This year, Great Britain takes witness from Spain in leading NATO’s ‘launching point’ to send ground troops in just 48 hours.

According to British diplomatic sources ‘Great Britain and the EU will continue to share common values and interests in security and defence after Brexit. What relationship emerges with the other 27 countries remains to be seen. Remembering many of those counties belong to NATO which has to become ever stronger’.