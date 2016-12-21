Winter started at 11.44 today and will last for 88 days and 23 hours

During this season, there will be two eclipses one of the moon’s shadow between Feb 10 and Feb 11 which will be seen from Spain and a solar eclipse on Feb 26

During this astronomical season the morning sky will be dominated by Jupiter and Saturn and the evening sky by Venus, Mars and Uranus, according to calculations from the Spanish National Astronomical Observatory.

The solar eclipse will only be seen in Latin America, Africa and Antarctica and the start of the seasons is calculated between the positions of the earth with respect to the sun. In the case of winter this position is on an eclipse in which the North Star reaches its highest position.

On this day, today the sun reaches its maximum angle to the south (-23º27’) and during several days his high attitude at noon doesn’t change, and this is known as the winter solstice. At that instant the earth’s southern hemisphere moves into summer.

The winter solstice is also the shortest day of the year when the sunrise is latest and the sunset is earliest.

According to the calendar, winter can start from four different dates but always between Dec 20 and Dec 23. During the 21st century winter will start between Dec 20 and Dec 22 and being the earliest on 2096 and the latest year has passed in 2003.

These changes depend in part on the leap years which affect the duration of each orbit of the earth around the sun (also known as a tropical year)